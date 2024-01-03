Nancy Pelosi Falsely Claims Biden Has Passed Legislation To Lower National Debt (Video)

Democrat Congresswoman, and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared on Chris Hayes’ MSNBC show tonight in order to claim that President Joe Biden has taken action to lower the National debt, despite the fact that the debt just hit $34 Trillion under Biden’s watch.

Videos by Rare

Under a unilateral Democrat congress and White House between 2021 and 2023, the D.C. bureaucrats passed several enormous spending bills under the false predisposition of COVID relief and infrastructure, when in actuality, the bills proposed by Democrats had little to do with either.

The result of these spending bills has been massive inflation, and no improvement in the average day-to-day lives of millions of Americans. Not only did the bills increase government spending tremendously, they also added new taxes to things like cryptocurrency, further taxing the American people, taking money from their pocket.

Despite her reckless actions as House Speaker to push these radical spending bills, Pelosi refuses to acknowledge her failures, insisting that Biden and the Democrats actually worked to lower the National debt.

During her appearance with Chris Hayes tonight, Pelosi can be quoted as saying, “And also, there was deficit reduction, reduction for the national debt in the legislation.”

See a clip of that statement below…

Nancy Pelosi claims Biden passed "reduction to the national debt," even as the national debt tops a record $34 trillion.



She's lying, of course — Democrat policies have added massive debt. pic.twitter.com/6xqaOwvQxX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2024