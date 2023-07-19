Nancy Pelosi On Joe Biden: “He’s A Kid To Me!” (Video)

Former House Speaker and current member of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi appeared on MSNBC recently to discuss President Joe Biden.

Videos by Rare

When asked about Biden’s age, Pelosi stated that since she is older than Joe Biden, that Biden is a “kid” to her! When asked about Biden, Pelosi can be quoted as saying, “I couldn’t be prouder of him, and again, we’re very fortunate that he is in that position. Again, age is relative, I was in LA for some Democratic stuff recently and I met with Norman Lear, who’s 100 going on 101, he was telling me some new shows he was involved in. I’ve met with Frank Gehry, a 90-something architect showing me new building he’s building throughout the world, and they were like, ’80? He’s a kid!’ He’s younger than I am, so he’s a kid to me as well!”

The hosts and Pelosi are unable to contain their laughter during this segment. Do they feel they are ‘getting one over’ on the American people?

See a clip of that moment from MSNBC below…

Nancy Pelosi on Biden's age: "He's younger than I am, so he's a kid to me" pic.twitter.com/dlgGuqVf1m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2023

Just yesterday, Biden appeared to nearly fall asleep during his meeting with a bewildered Israeli President Isaac Herzog. See a clip of that moment below…

Joe Biden can’t seem to lift his chin off his chest and mumbles incoherently to Israeli President Herzog.



In completely unrelated news, the White House has apparently instituted a zero tolerance cocaine policy. pic.twitter.com/lQCDpeU4rV — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 18, 2023

Pelosi and the Democrats are truly shameless for not acknowledging Biden’s cognitive decline.