Nancy Pelosi On Joe Biden: “This President Did Such A Remarkable Job!” (Video)

Former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on CNN over the weekend with Dana Bash to discuss the current state of the Democrat Party. We covered Pelosi’s dismissal of Bash’s question about her potential 2024 re-election campaign. Read our article about that moment here, or see that moment below…

Nancy Pelosi on if she will run for re-election: "We'll see, but anyway, lovely to see you" pic.twitter.com/sQpG6YcbpT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2023

Pelosi also heavily praised President Biden in this interview, but strangely used a past-tense verb to describe Biden’s “accomplishments”. Pelosi can be quoted as saying, “This president did such a remarkable job! He is a person of such knowledge, such vision for the country, such knowledge of the issues, such strategic thinking!”

Nancy Pelosi can't stop gushing over Biden — the least popular president in modern history:



"This president did such a remarkable job! He is a person of such knowledge, such vision for the country, such knowledge of the issues, such strategic thinking!" pic.twitter.com/BYp4wcUm3L — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2023

Why would Pelosi say that Biden “did” an amazing job when this President is supposedly going to run for re-election in 2024? Pelosi’s statements lead us to believe that the prediction made by political icon Roger Stone, that Biden will not be the Democrat nominee for President in 2024, are correct. It seems that Pelosi, based on her own statements, has moved on.

Biden is extremely unpopular, and as the popularity of former President Donald Trump continues to rise amid constant attacks from nearly every level of government, the Democrats know that Biden is incapable of beating Trump in the 2024 Election.

They need a strong candidate, and the best candidate available appears to be Michelle Obama. Pelosi has obviously moved on from Joe Biden!