Nancy Pelosi Says It’s A “Waste Of Time” To Impeach Joe Biden (Video)

Former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on MSNBC recently to discourage House Republicans from opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

This statement comes after Devon Archer, former Hunter Biden business associate, testified that Joe Biden was well-aware of Hunter Biden’s business dealings and often helped facilitate deals for Hunter and his private equity firm.

“They have to change the subject, and they have nothing offer the American people in terms of jobs, and the rest. They talk about it, then they change the subject when it’s time to deliver. I’m so proud of the Democrats in the Congress. We fully intend to take back the House next time so we don’t have to deal with the frivolity, the waste of time for the Congress, for them to go down this path,” Pelosi said.

Wasn’t it Nancy Pelosi that led two unsuccessful impeachment inquiries against former President Donald Trump? How quickly she forgets!

See Pelosi making this absurd statement on MSNBC below…

Nancy Pelosi — who led multiple impeachment scams during the last administration — now says it'd be a "waste of time" for Congress to open impeachment inquiries against Biden or his cabinet pic.twitter.com/8xcoruTVxV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

Pelosi also strangely claims during this interview that the ‘judicial process’ is very important to foreign policy… Aren’t Pelosi and the Democrats the ones who are attempting to undermine the judicial branch after the Roe V Wade decision? They have even suggested packing the Supreme Court with 4 additional Supreme Court Justices.

See Pelosi making that strange claim below…

NANCY PELOSI: The "judicial process" is a "very important pillar of our foreign policy" pic.twitter.com/zqMLHXpi8v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

Kevin McCarthy might not be the best, but he is surely leaps and bounds ahead of Pelosi! The crowning achievement of his career will be forcing Pelosi to hand over the gavel.