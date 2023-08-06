New Texts Reveal Chinese Energy Firm Sought Access To Biden Family’s Influence In Hunter Biden Deal

The news about how President Joe Biden and his son Hunter have been taking huge bribes from Ukrainian energy company Burisma has overshadowed the other country the Dynastic Duo were selling access to: China.

Videos by Rare

More texts have been uncovered showing Hunter Biden was deep into selling access to America’s main economic rival on the world stage, China. This time, the text messages were between James Gilliar and Tony Bobulinski in 2015, while Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States.

Gilliar and Bobulinski are business partners of Hunter Biden, and they were referencing Chinese energy company CEFC’s overtures to seal a deal with the Bidens. Gillar texted ““There will be a deal between one of the most prominent families from US and them [i.e., China] constructed by me.”

The deal between the Bidens and CEFC was finalized in 2017, and is the source of the email referencing “10 percent for the big guy.” Bobulinski was on this email exchange, and he has maintained that this refers to Joe Biden receiving a 10% cut of the CEFC deal.

Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop would provide other details about his interactions with CEFC and its executive Ye Jianming. Interestingly, Ye gave Hunter Biden a 3-carat diamond ring at their first meeting in February 2017. Gifts of expensive jewelry are not uncommon in international dealings between wealthy individuals because jewelry that is worn by international travelers entering the United States is not logged by US customs . Without Hunter Biden’s laptop revealing this, nobody would have known Ye was likely attempting to “grease the palms” of Joe Biden’s son for access. Hunter Biden could also get away with not paying taxes on the value of the diamond ring.

IRS whistleblowers also revealed in their recent Congressional testimony that despite Joe Biden’s multiple claims that he had no involvement in his son’s suspicious business dealings, the President himself met with CEFC officials.