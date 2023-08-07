“Nice Shot Megan!”: Trump Roasts Megan Rapinoe After Missed Shot In Upset Loss

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the US Women’s humiliating loss in the 16th round of the Women’s World Cup.

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote yesterday on Truth Social. “Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE.”

Trump had words specifically for 38-year old Megan Rapinoe, who missed the critical penalty shot against Sweden that sealed the 5-4 loss. The missed shot was the last shot she would make in what would be the last game of her career.

“Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA,” Trump continued.

Rapinoe has been a vocal critic of Trump since he was elected President in 2016. After the team won the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Rapinoe said, “I’m not going to the f****** White House.” Rapinoe claimed that Trump would not invite the team to the White House if they won, but Trump said the team was welcome for a visit whether they won or lost.

But to let Megan know she’s been a good little, obedient Democrat, President Joe Biden awarded her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest award, and Rapinoe was the first soccer player to win it.