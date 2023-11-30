NY Appeals Court Reinstates Gag Order On Trump

On Thursday, a New York appeals court reinstated the gag order placed on former President Donald Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron. The order was made to allegedly prevent Trump from making public statements about the staff of Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.

The reinstatement of the gag order against Trump comes after the former President shared several images from an exclusive report first posted by investigative journalist Laura Loomer, in which Loomer highlighted anti-Trump posts made by Judge Arthur Engoron’s wife, Dawn Engoron on her Twitter/X account.

See some of those posts made to Trump’s Truth Social page yesterday below…

Immediately after the gag order was reinstated today, Trump posted another link to Laura Loomer’s website, Loomered.com, in which the investigative reporter revealed that Judge Arthur Engoron has invited his son to attend the Civil Fraud Trial in New York, he also shared posts from Loomer which appear to show Engoron’s son attending New York Attorney General Letitia James’ anti-Trump rally.

Trump then posted several of the screenshots from Engoron’s wife’s Twitter account after posting the link to Loomer’s website. See some of those posts from former President Trump’s Truth Social feed below…

Trump also shared the following video of Loomer discussing Judge Engoron’s wife’s anti-Trump Twitter posts on his Truth social feed.

Yesterday, Trump called for New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron to be impeached and removed from office. Trump’s post reads, “Judge Engoron and Letitia James should be impeached and removed from office for fraudulently reducing my Asset Values, by many times, in order to hurt and demean me. The bank, a major lender, totally disagrees with their numbers, and the fact that they would sue me on a loan that was PERFECT. It is a political Witch Hunt, and a great embarrassment to New York State. REMOVE THEM AND DISMISS THIS RIDICULOUS, NO VICTIM, NO JURY, CASE!”