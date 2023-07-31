Obamas Enjoy Golf And Tennis After Mysterious Death Of Personal Chef

Following the death of Tafari Campbell, the Obama’s chef, the Obamas have been out on the golf course and enjoying the tennis courts.

After an alleged paddle boarding incident behind the Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate, Tafari Campbell was found drowned. After several hours of searching with underwater radar technology, the body was discovered by divers, merely 100 feet from the shores of the estate. The water that he was found in was only eight feet deep.

The drowning was reported right behind the Martha’s Vineyard estate at about 7:45 pm of July 24th. There was only one witness who has remained unnamed. The witness claims that as the man was paddle boarding in the pond behind the property when he fell off, struggled, then went back under. During the struggle, the witness claimed to have tried to save Tafari, however the witness was unable to reach him in time. Since then the Obamas have made their condolences known.

JUST IN: Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted for the first time since the mysterious death of their personal chef Tafari Campbell, playing golf and tennis.



They seem pretty distraught about his death.



Questions surrounding Campbell's death continue to swirl including why the… pic.twitter.com/g42foWsLrZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 28, 2023

The Obamas shared: “When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.” It was later confirmed that the Obamas were on the property at the time, though not at the house.

Shortly after, the Obamas were seen in their first time out in public since the incident. Barack was out on the Vineyard Golf Club, a member only golf club as reported by Trending Politics. At the same time, Michelle Obama was hitting up the tennis courts with friends. She was playing at the Farm Neck country club.

The cause of Tafari’s drowning is still unclear as many videos have surfaced showing him to be an ample swimmer. It has been reported by the New York Post that there was likely no foul play based on the autopsy, though the circumstances are still being investigated. Whatever the case, our prayers go out to the Campbell family for their loss.