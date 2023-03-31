“Our Hearts Go Out to the Trans Community”: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre After School Shooting (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during her daily briefing on Thursday that ‘our hearts go out to the trans community as they are under attack right now’.

This follows a mass shooting carried out by a transgender female named Audrey Hale in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

Videos by Rare

The White House, instead of defending the victims, who were targeted because of their Christian faith, for some reason decided to release this statement at this time. Unbelievable.

See a clip of that moment below…

Just days after 6 Christians were murdered by a trans female, including three children, White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre:



"Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now." pic.twitter.com/WgVBVnneXb — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 30, 2023

When President Joe Biden was asked about Christians being targeted just after the shooting had occurred, he laughed at the reporter. We covered that at the time, but take a look at the clip below…

Reporter to Biden: Josh Hawley thinks Christians were targeted



Biden: I probably don’t then.

*Laughs* I’m just joking. pic.twitter.com/PJfjQ0DLfI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 29, 2023

Why does this Administration have such a visible hatred of Christianity? Why are they so eager to promote anti-Christian rhetoric, even when Christians are being targeted in mass shootings?

This is a disgrace.

Jean-Pierre said on Monday that the White House blames Congressional Republicans for not passing Biden’s illegal and unconstitutional ‘Assault Weapons Ban’ bill.

We covered that at the time, but you can also take a look at the clip below…

WH press sec talking about the Nashville Christian school shooting: "How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban." pic.twitter.com/CguWt1kX0o — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 27, 2023

This Press Secretary is as ignorant as they come!