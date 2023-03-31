“Our Hearts Go Out to the Trans Community”: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre After School Shooting (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during her daily briefing on Thursday that ‘our hearts go out to the trans community as they are under attack right now’.

This follows a mass shooting carried out by a transgender female named Audrey Hale in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

Videos by Rare

The White House, instead of defending the victims, who were targeted because of their Christian faith, for some reason decided to release this statement at this time. Unbelievable.

See a clip of that moment below…

When President Joe Biden was asked about Christians being targeted just after the shooting had occurred, he laughed at the reporter. We covered that at the time, but take a look at the clip below…

Why does this Administration have such a visible hatred of Christianity? Why are they so eager to promote anti-Christian rhetoric, even when Christians are being targeted in mass shootings?

This is a disgrace.

Jean-Pierre said on Monday that the White House blames Congressional Republicans for not passing Biden’s illegal and unconstitutional ‘Assault Weapons Ban’ bill.

We covered that at the time, but you can also take a look at the clip below…

This Press Secretary is as ignorant as they come!

What do you think?

