Pelosi Is Evicted From Office By Interim House Speaker

Earlier this week, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of his role as the speaker. His temporary replacement wasted no time booting Nancy Pelosi from her room in the Capitol.

Patrick McHenry is standing in as the temporary US House Speaker, after McCarthy was voted out 216 votes to 210. McCarthy clarified that he will not be running for the position again saying: “I may have lost this vote today, but as I walk out of this chamber I feel fortunate to have served.” With all of the potential House Speakers starting to weigh in, and potential chaos looming, Patrick McHenry decided to start by tidying up the Capitol and sweeping out some of the riff raff.

House Speaker Patrick McHenry’s first mode of action was to evict Nancy Pelosi from her office in the Capitol building. In the Capitol, senators have ‘hideaway’ rooms. These are highly private rooms where senators and other senior staff can work freely without any snooping or pressure from the media.

Pelosi Is Evicted From The Capitol By Interim House Speaker

Pelosi kicked out of Capitol office in one of acting House leader's first moves https://t.co/3Y4U4k9WdP — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) October 4, 2023

Although Nancy Pelosi has not held the position of House Speaker since January, she has kept her hideaway room. Deeming this situation to be a waste of space, Patrick had Pelosi removed and plans to move into that room himself.

Patrick sent Pelosi a notice by email saying that she had to pack up her belongings and leave the room within 24 hours of the email. He wrote: “Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed.” Pelosi is currently in San Francisco mourning the loss of Dianne Feinstein. Because of this she shared she could not vacate in the given timespan before she took to shaming the decision claiming that the move is a: “sharp departure from tradition.”

Even though Nancy Pelosi could not make it back in time to clean out the room, the Daily Mail reported that her room was packed up in her absence.

If Nancy Pelosi meant McHenry was breaking the tradition of lingering corrupt individuals in the Capitol, she is right, the decision was a break from that tradition. Instead, maybe Patrick McHenry was trying to get back on track with our founding traditions of kicking out the corrupt and standing up for justice.