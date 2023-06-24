Pelosi Rambles About ‘Pride Week’ At Biden-Harris Campaign Event (Video)

Former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared last night at a Biden-Harris 2024 campaign event focused on abortion.

Videos by Rare

The event speakers included President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. During her speech, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ranted and raved about ‘gay pride’ month.

Pelosi said, ” I have to leave as soon as the President finishes because I’m getting on a plane, going to San Fransisco. When I land, it’ll be just dark enough for me to flip the stick… the switch, thank you. Just dark enough to flip the switch to have the Bay Bridge lit up in gay pride colors, for gay pride week! It has to be dark enough!”

During this rant, Pelosi raised her arms and seemed to mumble quite a bit. See a clip of this moment below…

Nancy Pelosi says she has to leave the Biden-Harris campaign event early so she can get to San Francisco to "flip the switch to have the Bay Bridge lit up in gay pride colors for gay pride week!" pic.twitter.com/r4IxaBAp0O — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

Keep in mind, while Pelosi attempts to talk about issues like gay pride, her and her husband have used Pelosi’s position in Congress to accrue millions of dollars in stock trades.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

The New York Post reports on the millions Pelosi and her husband have made in the stock market…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s net worth has ballooned since the 2008 financial crisis — with the help of her husband’s lucrative stock trades, a report said. Pelosi — who recently backed a ban on trading for lawmakers and senior government officials — has seen her assets increase by a hefty $140 million, according to the Washington Free Beacon. The speaker, one of the richest members of Congress, has vehemently denied sharing any information with her spouse — a venture capitalist. However, many have questioned trades made by Paul Pelosi that happened to coincide with major congressional decisions. https://nypost.com/2022/10/05/house-speaker-nancy-pelosi-has-accrued-millions-from-husbands-trades-report/