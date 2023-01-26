Pelosi’s Husband Dumped 30,000 Shares Of Google Stock One Month Before DOJ Action

Husband of House Democrat Nancy Pelosi reportedly sold 20,000 shares of his Google stock just one month prior to the DOJ lawsuit against Google launched last week.

A Twitter account dedicated to tracking Nancy Pelosi and her husband’s stock dealings released a tweet with the actual sale documents.

They show that the stock was worth over $3 million. Google stock has dipped following the announcement of the DOJ suit.

See the tweet with the documentation of the sell-off below…

Source of article & source of the sell

Fox Business is reporting that the sale was made with three separate transactions that occurred towards the end of December 2022. That report can be quoted…

Pelosi reported the sale of Google stock in three different transactions between Dec. 20 and Dec. 28, 2022, each of which involved the sale of 10,000 shares of stock in Google’s parent corporation Alphabet Inc. The Periodic Transaction Report filed with the House notes that each transaction involved an amount between $500,001 and $1,000,000 and yielded capital gains of more than $200 — although it’s unclear how large the profit was. Taken together, the trades involved 30,000 shares and between $1.5 million and $3 million of assets. FOX BUSINESS – https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/paul-pelosi-sold-google-shares-prior-doj-antitrust-suit

Did Pelosi have insider information that the DOJ was going to launch this suit against Google, prompting him to sell $3 million worth of shares?

This was not a minor transaction, and the fact that they were dumped over several different sales reveals a concerted effort over multiple weeks to get rid of the stock.

Why do we allow Congressional members and their families to trade stocks? This is not the first time that Pelosi has been involved in a stock-related scandal.

Paul Pelosi was also arrested last year for a DUI while driving in the middle of the night. He was also wrapped up in a scandal in which an alleged ‘armed intruder‘ reportedly broke into their family home.