Pennsylvania Man Arrested By FBI After TSA Finds Explosives In His Checked Bag

A 40 year old Pennsylvania man named ‘Mark Muffley’ was reportedly arrested on Monday by the FBI after Pennsylvania TSA found an explosive ‘circular compound’ in his checked bag.

The flight was through ‘Allegiant’ and was traveling to Florida. The airport was shut down after authorities discovered the device.

The device reportedly had two fuses and powder hidden in the lining of his bag. Muffley was reportedly charged with possession of an explosive in an airport and possessing, or attempting to place, or attempting to have placed an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.

ABC News reported on the matter…

The device hidden in the bag’s lining was a circular compound, about 3 inches in diameter, that had two fuses and powder concealed in wax paper and plastic wrap, according to the criminal complaint. The “powder is suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks,” the complaint said. “The black powder and flash powder are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers.” The bag also had “a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape,” the complaint said. Sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News that based on a preliminary assessment, the device contained flammable, explosive components but was not operational and not constructed to go off in flight. The investigation into the suspect’s background is ongoing to better understand why he allegedly packed these materials, the sources said. The device was detected during “routine screening,” when the suitcase triggered an alarm when it entered the baggage screening unit, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement. While inspecting the baggage, a TSA officer “located an item inside the suitcase that appeared to be suspicious and was believed to possibly be a live explosive device,” the agency said. https://abcnews.go.com/US/man-stopped-airport-explosive-concealed-checked-luggage/story?id=97562616