Pete Buttigieg Says Biden Is Focused On ‘Lowering Costs’ (Video)

Pete Buttgieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana who famously told America to buy $60,000 electric cars if they couldn’t afford a gallon of gas, is back in the headlines for saying another stupendously dumb thing.

Buttgieg is now Biden’s Transportation Secretary and was interviewed on MSNBC yesterday.

In fact, since the 2020 Election, Democrats have caused gas prices to double, they’ve made costs go up by 17.4%, they’ve sunk real wages by 3.4%, and now they’re arresting anybody who speaks out against them. Democrats have destroyed the good times the Trump economy created, and now they’re setting fire to the Bill of Rights. And it’s in this context that Buttgieg barfed this out on MSNBC.

“I think what we’re going to see is a real contrast of priorities between our administration that continues on focus on raising pay and lowering costs for workers and middle class families, and what we’re seeing from the other side that is about cutting taxes for corporations and the wealthy, and it’s just a deeply misplaced priority. especially at a time like this in the American economy.”

There you have it – Buttgieg saying that only Democrats can lower the high costs that they themselves created.

There’s a word for when a person creates a problem so that person can provide the solution – racketeering.

Pete Buttigieg says the Biden administration "continues to focus on raising pay and lowering costs."



They're doing a horrible job. Costs have gone UP by 17.4% and real wages have gone DOWN by 3.1% since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/BPO6CWxT7V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023