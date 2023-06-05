Plane Crashes In Virginia, Sonic Boom Heard As Biden Golfs At Joint Base Andrews

President Joe Biden spent yesterday golfing with his brother James at Joint Base Andrews in Virginia. At the same time Biden was golfing, residents of Maryland and Virginia are giving accounts of a ‘sonic boom’ that rocked houses across several states.

Videos by Rare

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

ABC News is reporting that F-16 fighter jets scrambled to address a plane that flew over the nation’s capitol and eventually crashed in Virginia. That report reads…

No survivors were found after a plane that flew over the nation’s capital went down in southwest Virginia Sunday afternoon, authorities said. This caused the D.C. Air National Guard F-16s to scramble to investigate an aircraft that had entered a temporary flight restricted area, according to a U.S. official, resulting in the fighter jet making a sonic boom that was heard across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. The North American Aerospace Defense Command later said in a statement that the F-16 was authorized to travel at supersonic speeds. “During this event, the NORAD aircraft also used flares — which may have been visible to the public — in an attempt to draw attention from the pilot,” the statement said. “Flares are employed with highest regard for safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. Flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed.” https://wpde.com/news/nation-world/sonic-boom-annapolis-bowie-washington-dc-virginia-maryland-dmv-department-of-defense-dod-authorized-flight-andrews-air-force-twitter-trending-social-media-residents-house-shook-loud-sound-plane-us-capitol-emergency-management

See video of Biden golfing in Virginia as this event took place yesterday below…

Biden spent his Sunday afternoon attempting to swing a golf club with his brother, James — another key player in the Biden family corruption scandal.



Both have spent years cashing in on the family name. pic.twitter.com/ynuzv0zMfZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2023

Though some are speculating that this sonic boom was from an F-16, the sheer number of people claiming to have heard the boom makes that almost impossible.

What exactly is going on here?