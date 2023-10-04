Potential McCarthy Replacement Steve Scalise Took Donation From Bill Gates

After Kevin McCarthy announced that he will not be seeking to regain his position as Speaker of the House, Representative Steve Scalise from Louisiana’s 1st District has announced that he will be seeking the Speaker’s chair.

Only one other Republican besides Scalise, Jim Jordan of Ohio, has announced that they will seek to take the newly vacated position. A quick look at the campaign finance data of Rep. Steve Scalise reveals horrifying truths about who has funded his tenure in Congress.

Rare is breaking the news that Steve Scalise accepted a donation from none other than billionaire Bill Gates just before the 2016 Election. Why would Gates fund Scalise, and more importantly, why would Scalise accept the donation?

See evidence of that donation from FEC.gov below…

Scalise has also accepted money from anti-Trump billionaire Paul Singer, who is believed to have played a major role in the creation of the vaunted ‘Steele Dossier’ used to peddle the Russian collusion hoax throughout the Trump Presidency.

Singer also dumped millions of dollars in Marco Rubio’s 2016 campaign for President in an attempt to derail Trump’s initial run for the Republican nomination. See evidence of Singer’s contributions to Scalise below…

With Scalise vying to take the Speaker’s chair, it is more than important that the American people are aware of those who fund Scalise’s activities in Congress. Why would anti-Trump billionaire Paul Singer and Bill Gates be funding Scalise, unless they believed that he was malleable to their wants and desires.

It appears that naming Steve Scalise the Speaker of the House would be no different than having Kevin McCarthy, and maybe even worse.

Remember, Scalise did in fact invite Democrat operative Donna Brazile to the Biden inauguration in 2021 as his only guest. The pair posed for selfies and walked around together at the inauguration, which was closed to the public. See a selfie of Scalise and Brazile at the Biden inauguration below…