Pramila Jayapal Disturbed By 2024 Election Outlook (Video)

Pramila Jayapal, a frontrunner in supporting the fight against Israel, recently voiced her concerns about the upcoming 2024 election. She fears they could lose “Democrat control.”

In a recent interview on the propaganda spewing outlet MSNBC, the Democrat Representative stated: “But I will tell you, this is the first time Jen,” talking to Jen Psaki, Pramila continued: “that the 2024 election is in great trouble for the president, and for our Democratic control; which is essential to moving forward.”

It may yet again come as no surprise that the Democrat Representative sees “Democrat control” as the only way for a brighter future. Taking the time to examine this idea, all one must do is look around. How has our country improved under “Democrat control?”

Millions of new illegal immigrants flooding in, while hard working immigrants who go through the proper channels take years to be approved? Maybe largely increased costs of living? What about the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Israel that have been funded but not deescalated?

Pramila Jayapal Disturbed By Election Outlook (Video)

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal: "This is the first time, Jen, that I have felt like the 2024 election is in great trouble for the president and for our Democrat control" pic.twitter.com/dyp0rBsl1T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023

On top of that, let’s look at Pramila’s reasoning for being worried about the 2024 elections. She is concerned because president Biden is supporting and funding Israel in their fight against Hamas.

Yes, freedom is good. Palestinians should be free, but free from whom? Their issue has not been their neighbor Israel in recent years as much as one may be lead to believe. Palestine’s biggest issue is the terrorist organization that keeps them all under their thumb, that would be Hamas.

Whatever the case may be in the Middle East, all sides are disappointed with Biden and his administration. Some “free-Palestine” protesters have shouted their disgust for Biden and his handling of this war. However misconstrued their understanding of the war, they understand that the war is not being handled well.

On the other hand, pro-Israel groups are angry with folks in Biden’s administration and the Democratic party, like Pramila Jayapal, who have used the chaos half way around the world to stir up racial hate in the US.

Then of course there is everyone in the middle who are simply upset with the status of our country. All in all, Pramila may be right on one thing. The 2024 election outlook for Biden appears grim.