President Trump Destroys CNN Moderator Kaitlin Collins During Town Hall: “You Are A Nasty Person!” (Video)

President Donald Trump participated in a town hall event last night on CNN. Multiple times during and after the town hall, the former President was attacked by moderators and CNN hosts.

At one point, Trump finally had enough. After being interrupted time and time again, he said to the moderator Kaitlin Collins, “You are a nasty person”. The statement received loud cheers from the audience. See a clip of that viral moment below…

"Can I Talk?" – Crowd Goes Wild After Trump Calls CNN Host a 'Nasty Person'



Trump: "Are you ready? Can I talk?"



Kaitlan Collins: "Yeah, what's the answer?"



Trump: "Do you mind?"



Collins: "I would like you to answer the question."



Trump: "Okay, it's very simple to answer."… pic.twitter.com/oRlY2rvi6V — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 11, 2023

CNN released a statement after the event, saying that the town hall was “a great service” to the Nation. CNBC reports on that statement…

“Tonight Kaitlan Collins exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist,” CNN said in a statement. “She asked tough, fair and revealing questions. And she followed up and fact-checked President Trump in real time to arm voters with crucial information about his positions as he enters the 2024 election as the Republican frontrunner. That is CNN’s role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account.” Licht followed up Thursday morning with an internal staff address, saying he thought the event “absolutely, unequivocally” served America. “You don’t have to like the president’s answers but you can’t say we didn’t get them,” Licht said, according to a transcript obtained by CNBC. “That’s our job – to get answers. And we held him accountable like no other news organization in years.” https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/11/cnn-trump-town-hall-aftermath.html

The crowd certainly seemed to love the former President. See a clip from after the town hall below…

The crowds reaction off camera after the CNN Town Hall is what CNN and the corporate woke media don’t want you to see. The American people love and believe in President Trump, not them pic.twitter.com/80awRD0XRM — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 11, 2023