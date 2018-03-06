Amid reports of the uncertainty of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s White House futures, President Trump took to twitter to blast rumors of turmoil in his administration.





“The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House” he tweeted. “Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”

The president’s outburst followed a report by The Associated Press indicating that the first daughter and her husband’s powers in the West Wing have been restricted as Trump himself wavers over whether they belong there. Kushner’s business dealings have received intense scrutiny under the Russia investigation, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly gave approval to downgrade his security clearance level — a crackdown that the power couple allegedly perceives as a direct shot.

“Kelly, in turn, has been angered by what he views as the couple’s freelancing,” the outlet reported. “He blames them for changing Trump’s mind at the last minute and questions what exactly they do all day, according to one White House official and an outside ally.”

Kushner has been tasked with facilitating Middle East peace and a relationship with Mexico amid the ongoing border wall debate, both of which he appears to have made little progress on. Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, frequently champions herself as an advocate for women and families, but it’s unclear what exactly she’s accomplished on those fronts.

Some White House sources indicated to AP that President Trump, always loyal to family, may eventually attempt to re-establish the couple’s reputation and power rather than removing them, despite his poking fun at their predicament during Saturday’s annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C.

“But before I get started, I wanted to apologize for arriving a little bit late,” he joked at the time. “You know, we were late tonight because Jared could not get through security.”

