As part of the National Association of Evangelicals’ Christian Student Leadership Conference, 90 students gathered at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., this week to hear from Christian elected officials about how to incorporate faith into leadership strategies.





One of those leaders was Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

According to Christian news site CBN News, Paul spoke to the students Tuesday not as a Republican, but as a libertarian Christian.

Paul cracked the ice, saying, “You’re probably scratching your head and asking yourself, ‘What’s a libertarian doing talking to a bunch of evangelical students?’”

“Aren’t libertarians crazy?” Paul said with a smile. “Aren’t they kind of scary?”

“You hear ‘no rules,’ ‘no laws,’ ‘you can do whatever you want,'” Paul said, adding, “But that’s not exactly what libertarians advocate.”

Paul wanted the students to know that not only are liberty and morality compatible, they are linked.

The senator said that the federal government — the same one Paul works within — is an inept system that will accomplish little in the way of helping the people, unlike virtuous acts performed by private groups and individuals on the local level.

Paul noted that being libertarian does not make one an anarchist, and that even he and those who share his limited government philosophy desire a society with structure, citing the non-aggression principle that is central to libertarian thought as an example.

The non-aggression principle is the rejection of force as a means of accomplishing political, social or personal goals. Force can only be used as self-defense. Paul explained, “The non-aggression principle means that under a libertarian society, if we had one, you could pretty much do whatever you wanted as long as you didn’t hurt somebody else.”

Paul said this principle instills an internal sense of right and wrong in most people, similar to and correlating with religious morality.

“Most of us don’t rape, murder, do all these horrific things, not because there’s a law against it, but because we have a sense of right and wrong,” said Paul. “We have a moral compass. We have something grounded in religion. We have this sense of virtue.”

Paul said laws will not make people virtuous, and that instead people must arrive at virtue themselves, even citing social critic Os Guinness, who Paul said believed “liberty requires restraint, but the only restraint consistent with liberty is self-restraint.”

“Government is not going to make us a virtuous society,” Paul said.

The senator used private charity as an example of how a virtuous society would rely on itself to accomplish good than seek help from government. “There’s no way I would send a dollar up here that I didn’t have to,” said Paul of Washington, D.C. “They’re not very good at it. They’re so far away from the people, they can’t do it.”

“You say, ‘Well government does do some good for people.’ They probably do, but they’re horribly inefficient at it,” continued Paul. “Government is best that governs least, so you have more freedom.”

These were just some of the highlights. The speech is worth watching in it’s entirety:

Libertarianism is often seen as a hands-off approach to society. As Paul explains, it is, but only from a governmental standpoint. It’s in the private sphere, and particularly through charity, where libertarians can be most effective in bettering their cities, their states and the country.

Too often people of faith look to government to enforce morality or curb social ills in ways that interfere with the lives of others. For example, in seeking to be their “brother’s keeper,” conservative Christians have in the past often voted against legal marijuana or gay marriage.

But as Paul points notes, government is ineffective when it comes to crafting virtue. Same-sex unions were occurring in certain states and privately before the 2015 Supreme Court decision to legalize gay marriage. Drug use still happens despite a decades-long war against it.

You cannot vote away what you consider immoral, with the exceptions of the things most of us agree on: murder, rape, thievery, etc. You can be your brother’s keeper, but you can’t be your neighbor’s. Your neighbor will generally still do what he or she wants behind closed doors, regardless of any law you pass.

Virtue would better flourish in an environment that allowed unhindered private charity, unmolested Christian-owned businesses and more. This would require Christians to have a more hands-off approach when it comes to the lives of their neighbors, but this is good. This approach relieves the Christian of the responsibility of his neighbor’s life, a life he’s not supposed to be responsible for in the first place.

As 1 Timothy 5:8 tells us, charity should be focused on the family first. In fact, it puts that in no uncertain terms with “anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.”

So charity begins at home, in your direct sphere of influence, and this was the primary theme of Sen. Paul’s talk this week with students.

Distrusting the government’s ability to create a good society is definitely libertarian, but it can be a Christian philosophy, too.