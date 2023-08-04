Remember When Biden Snapped At A Reporter For Asking If He Was “The Big Guy”?

Both IRS whistleblowers and Devon Archer have both confirmed that President Joe Biden was in fact ‘the big guy’ that Hunter Biden was referring to in texts and emails about his business dealings.

Now that we know the facts, it is important that we examine the attempts of President Joe Biden to mislead the public about his involvement in his son’s business dealings. Just two months ago, Biden snapped at a reporter who asked him about being ‘the big guy.’

Biden can be quoted as saying to the reporter, “Why’d you ask such a dumb question?” See a clip of that moment below…

"Why did the Ukraine-FBI informant file refer to you as 'the Big Guy'?"



BIDEN: "Why'd you ask such a dumb question?" pic.twitter.com/vuLRP1N7xV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023

Rare reported on this moment at the time…

During another exchange, Biden angrily snapped at a reporter that asked him questions about a Ukrainian FBI informant that referred to Joe Biden as ‘The Big Guy’. Remember, Hunter Biden was appointed to the Board of a state-affiliated energy company in Ukraine called Burisma while Joe Biden was Vice President. Hunter also made numerous shady business deals with state-affiliated agencies throughout the World, including China, through his firm ‘Rosemont Seneca Partners’. …. Joe Biden and his family have been caught red-handed, but because of their political power, they will never see consequences for their actions…. and they know it. They openly flaunt their lawlessness without a single ounce of shame. It is beyond time for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Joe Biden from office. https://rare.us/rare-politics/biden-snaps-at-reporter-over-question-about-being-called-the-big-guy-whyd-you-ask-such-a-dumb-question-video/

Now we know that Biden snaps when confronted with the truth!