Remember When Jen Psaki Called The Deadly Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal A ‘Success’? (Video)

She may be on MSNBC now, but before that, Jen Psaki was the White House Press Secretary for President Joe Biden. Psaki happened to be Press Secretary when the Biden Administration oversaw the deadly U.S. exit from Afghanistan.

Videos by Rare

This exit left 13 U.S. Servicemembers dead. Military members have testified before Congress that they tracked the suicide bomber that killed these thirteen heroes, and hundreds of civilians, before he detonated his vest. One man named Tyler Vargas even went as far as to claim that he had the suicide bomber in the crosshairs of his sniper, but was ordered not to shoot. See that gut-wrenching testimony below…

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a U.S. Marine Corps sniper, tells Congress that he was denied permission to shoot the suicide bomber in Afghanistan that killed 13 service members and over 170 civilians:



"Plain and simple, we were ignored. Our expertise was disregarded. No one was… pic.twitter.com/A8mxNlKFkS — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2023

Despite these facts, the Biden Administration has been adamant that this withdrawal from Afghanistan was a ‘success.’

Former White House Press Secretary even stated this publicly during one of her press briefings after the botched withdrawal. Psaki can be quoted as saying, “I would say that this is now on track to be the largest airlift in U.S. history, and that is bringing American citizens out, it is bringing our Afghan partners out, it is bringing allies out, so no I would not say that is anything but a success.“

See a clip of that moment below…

TWO YEARS AGO TODAY:



As thousands of Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan, Jen Psaki says she wouldn’t describe the withdrawal as “anything but a success.”pic.twitter.com/lSxyJj8UDV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 24, 2023

If you tune into Jen Psaki on MSNBC, you won’t hear about the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. You will not hear about the 13 U.S. service members who were killed directly because of Biden’s incompetence.

You will hear again, and again, and again, and again, about Donald Trump and his spooky documents case. It’s good to know where these people’s priorities lie!