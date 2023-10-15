Rep. Jahana Hayes Makes Excuses For Biden’s Cognitive Decline (Video)

During his remarks honoring the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2023 Teachers of the Year on April 25th of this year, Joe Biden called out Congresswoman Jahana Hayes from the audience calling her “Jonah”.

As if misspeaking once wasn’t bad enough, Joe continued to call Jahana “Jonah” six times in just a twenty-two-second clip. Yet another embarrassment to the American people.

Biden asks Congresswoman Jahana Hayes to stand:



"Jonah, where are you? There you are, Jonah, right in front of me! Stand up, Jonah!" pic.twitter.com/S4t13pkNPG — Rare (@Rare) October 13, 2023

After this blunder, Jahana Hayes was later asked for her thoughts on Biden’s mistake. She stated that she does not believe Joe forgot her name, but rather that he was struggling to read his teleprompter.

Johana stated, “Well, I don’t think he forgot my name. I’m not… He doesn’t know me personally. I think he was reading the teleprompter and pronounced it wrong.”

Connecticut Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes defends Biden’s diminished state after he called her "Jonah" at an event in April: "He was reading the teleprompter” pic.twitter.com/ntV7QBYLgG — Rare (@Rare) October 13, 2023

Despite the fact that every day Biden makes a public appearance, we are given more undeniable proof that Joe is clearly unfit for office. However, people in power, like Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, continue to defend the Biden Administration at every turn.

Until we see American politicians prioritize representing the people of this country over themselves and their careers, we will continue to see those who fall on either side of the aisle step into line in support of whatever they are instructed to.

Often, the best candidate for a position of power is someone who does not want or need the job, but rather someone who feels obligated to do what is right despite the potential negative consequences. Career politicians can only be expected to prioritize their own careers, even if it means causing harm to the American people.