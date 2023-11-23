Rep. Jamaal Bowman Says Black Americans Don’t Support Biden Because ‘No Reparations’ (Video)

Representative Jamaal Bowman, who pulled the fire alarm in the Capitol building in order to stop a Republican vote during a budget negotiation earlier this year, recently appeared on MSNBC to claim that Black Americans are not supporting President Joe Biden because there has not been a ‘conversation about reparations’.

It’s almost too ridiculous to comment on. What an embarrassing and insulting statement. Do Black Americans really need reparations to engage in political discourse? If you actually believe that Black Americans hinge their political identity on reparations, I think you might be suffering from the bigotry of low expectations. That is really an unbelievable statement, even for Bowman.

Bowman can be quoted as saying, “People of color have been turned off for a while, because of lack of comprehensive immigration reform, if you’re talking about the Latino community, and no conversation at all about reparations if you’re talking about the black community, but we’re spending hundreds of billions of dollars every year on weapons and war, but we can’t even have a conversation about reparations?”

See a clip of that asinine statement made by Jamaal Bowman on MSNBC below…

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says Biden is losing support among Black Americans because there has been "no conversation at all about reparations" pic.twitter.com/WcIQQxuYtO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 22, 2023

Twisted, and wrong. Race-based reparations is a ridiculous concept, and it has no place in America.