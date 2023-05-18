Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden (Video)

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment today against President Joe Biden. Greene held a press conference this morning to announce her intention to file articles of impeachment this morning.

The first reason that Greene listed for filing these articles of impeachment is the dangerous mishandling of the Southern Border crisis by the Biden Administration. Over 6 Million illegals have entered the Country since Biden took office in 2021.

Greene stated that the Biden Administration has worked to limit the resources of the Border Patrol, along with instituting catch-and-release policies that have resulted in thousands of cases of child labor around the Country.

Today, I’m introducing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/RiRk5PvkEY — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 18, 2023

While I agree that President Joe Biden definitely deserves to be impeached for the lawless chaos that he has facilitated at the Southern Border, I believe Biden’s apparent cognitive decline is a much more reticent issue.

The Hill reports on this press conference…

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced plans to file articles of impeachment against President Biden on Thursday, alleging he has violated his oath of office in not securing the country’s borders and protecting national security. Greene said at a press conference this will be the “first set” of articles she introduces against Biden, whom she said has purposefully failed to fulfill his responsibilities of the presidency. “It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-last executive branch, that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden,” Greene said. Greene made a similar announcement two days ago regarding plans to introduce articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray and Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. Greene said she has also introduced articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4010248-greene-plans-file-articles-impeachment-biden/