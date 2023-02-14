Report: Republican Senator Tim Scott Preparing For 2024 Presidential Run

The Wall Street Journal is reporting this week that South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is taking steps to run for President in 2024.

Scott has been taking serious donations from anti-Trump donors, most notably billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer, for many years now. See some of those donations from Singer below…

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?committee_id=C00540302&committee_id=C00776526&contributor_name=Paul+Singer&contributor_employer=Elliott

Paul Singer infamously funded the Washington Free Beacon, which produced the initial information used by Fusion GPS in the ‘Steele Dossier’. This document was used to obtain warrants to spy on President Trump.

The Wall Street Journal reported this quote from senior Scott advisor Jennifer Decasper, read that quote below…

Jennifer DeCasper, a Scott senior adviser, said he was “excited to share his vision of hope and opportunity and hear the American people’s response.”

This comes as former UN Ambassador under Trump Nikki Haley has also announced her campaign for President. Donald Trump has also announced for 2024.

Wall Street Journal also reports that Florida Governor Ron Desantis plans to enter the race after the Florida legislative session wraps up in May.

The crowd in the GOP for 2024 is starting to shake out, and it will be extremely interesting to see which of these candidates will claim the nomination.

The polling shows Trump leading by a lot, though numbers have fluctuated with Desantis leading at certain points over the last two years.

Scott does not seem to pose a serious threat, however, because of his position on the Senate and his political experience, he will garner a lot of establishment support. Especially when it comes to raising money.

The Hill reported today that Scott has announced a event in Iowa following speculation of his 2024 run.

I could easily see Scott outperforming Haley and other losers like Larry Hogan, but he will not crack the top 2 in the primary.