Reporter Asks Hunter Biden ‘What Kind Of Crack Do You Normally Smoke?’ (Video)

0 Votes

While appearing in Congress today to attend hearings called to hold him in contempt of Congress, Hunter Biden was relentlessly trolled by a reporter on Capitol Hill. The President’s son could be seen standing with reporters this morning when one man yelled a hilarious question to Hunter, saying, “What kind of crack do you normally smoke Mr. Biden?!”

Videos by Rare

See a clip of that hilarious moment below…

Hunter Biden and his lawyer seemed more than displeased with the question. During his time in Congress today, Hunter Biden stormed out in the middle of questioning. He refused to answer questions from Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

See a clip of Hunter Biden storming out of Congress as soon as it was time for Greene to speak below…

It seems that taking accountability for your actions is not Hunter Biden’s strong suit.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Fauci Hearings Heat Up With More Changing Testimonies

Melania Trump’s Mother Dead at 78