Reporter Asks Hunter Biden ‘What Kind Of Crack Do You Normally Smoke?’ (Video)

While appearing in Congress today to attend hearings called to hold him in contempt of Congress, Hunter Biden was relentlessly trolled by a reporter on Capitol Hill. The President’s son could be seen standing with reporters this morning when one man yelled a hilarious question to Hunter, saying, “What kind of crack do you normally smoke Mr. Biden?!”

See a clip of that hilarious moment below…

REPORTER TO HUNTER: “What kind of crack do you normally smoke Mr. Biden?!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/L2sFJMPWwE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2024

Hunter Biden and his lawyer seemed more than displeased with the question. During his time in Congress today, Hunter Biden stormed out in the middle of questioning. He refused to answer questions from Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

See a clip of Hunter Biden storming out of Congress as soon as it was time for Greene to speak below…

Hunter Biden just walked in our Oversight hearing to hold him in contempt.



Hunter can’t follow the law!



Showing up after he’s broken the law by violating his subpoena is not following the law, Hunter must follow the law!!



All Hunter has done is break the law. pic.twitter.com/HTvr7vvUaS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 10, 2024

It seems that taking accountability for your actions is not Hunter Biden’s strong suit.