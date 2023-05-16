RINO In Disguise: Rep. Kat Cammack Shares Treasurer With Anti-Trump Dan Crenshaw

We recently published an article detailing what can only be described as shady activity shown on Representative Kat Cammack’s campaign finance data. Cammack has paid over $108k to a consulting firm owned by her own Deputy Chief of Staff.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Within that article, I detailed the Trump endorsement that Cammack received in 2022. See Cammack accepting that endorsement from President Trump below…

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Just hung up the phone with President Trump who has endorsed my re-election campaign for Congress! Here’s what he had to say…



Help me take back the HOUSE!



Donate today! https://t.co/sD3fiDs6Xg pic.twitter.com/9w1ROXWo9N — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) April 7, 2022

Even though Trump endorsed Cammack, giving her support in a race in which she desperately needed help, Cammack has remained ‘in the middle’ of the 2024 Presidential Election. She has publicly stated that she supports both President Trump and Ron DeSantis.

To get a better understanding of where Cammack’s allegiances actually lie, I took another look at the campaign finance data surrounding her PAC called ‘American Grit PAC’. The Treasurer of the American Grit PAC is a man named Paul Kilgore. Kilgore also serves as the treasurer of Cammack’s campaign account.

Kilgore interestingly enough also serves as the treasurer for notorious RINO Dan Crenshaw. See proof of that information from FEC.gov below…

Why would ‘America First‘ Kat Cammack share a treasurer with Crenshaw? See a video of Crenshaw attacking Trump-supporting members of Congress in a video below…

At #TribFest22, @DanCrenshawTX says a key feature of the “woke right” is “contrarianism over principle.” pic.twitter.com/pu60F0LEaP — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 23, 2022

Further investigation into Crenshaw and Cammack’s treasure Paul Kilgore revealed that he is listed as President of an outfit called ‘Capitol Hill Lists LLC’ which is currently based in Florida.

‘Capitol Hill Lists LLC’ has done over $1 Million in business with Dan Crenshaw’s campaign account since 2019. See proof of those transactions below…

Remember, Representative Kat Cammack, who purports to be a supporter of President Trump, has the exact same treasurer as Never-Trumper Dan Crenshaw.

What does this association say about the true political alliances of Representative Kat Cammack?

She looks like a Trumper, walks like a Trumper, talks like a Trumper, but we got wise… Representative Kat Cammack is a RINO in disguise.