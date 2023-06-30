Robin Williams Hilariously Destroyed ‘Idiot’ Joe Biden Back in 2009 (Video)

Robin Williams may have passed away in 2014, but if you listened to the following clip, you would think that Williams was still doing standup comedy to this very day.

Back in his 2009 special “Weapons of Self Destruction”, Williams spent time talking about “Ramblin’ Joe Biden”. This was before Biden ever decided to run for President!

Williams destroys Biden, highlighting the fact that Biden routinely mischaracterizes his past. He even does a hilarious impression of Sleepy Joe!

Biden, at the time, was serving as Barack Obama’s Vice President. Robin Williams can be quoted as saying about Biden,

“We still have great comedy out there… There’s always ramblin’ Joe Biden. What the f***? Joe says s*** that even people with tourettes go… ‘No! What is going on?’ Joe is like your uncle who is on a new drug and hasn’t got the dosage right. ‘I’m proud to work with Barack America’, he’s not a superhero you idiot!'” Robin Williams in 2009 on Joe Biden

See a clip of this moment from Williams’ standup special below…

We surely miss Robin Williams. Quite unbelievable that his comedy is still as relevant as it was when he recorded it 14 years ago.

If only he had lived to see his joke become the President of the United States. Imagine the hilarious material Williams would have on Biden today!

May Williams rest in peace!