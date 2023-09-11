Roger Stone Completely Vindicated By Enrique Tarrio Statement, Highlighting Mainstream Media Lies

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Wednesday, September 5th for his role in the events of January 6th, 2021. Just after receiving this harsh sentence, Tarrio joined a “Twitter Space” with the media outlet the Gateway Pundit.

During his time speaking with the Gateway Pundit, Tarrio detailed a deal that federal prosecutors attempted to get him to sign in exchange for a reduced sentencing. The agreement hinged on Tarrio stating that three individuals served as contacts between the Trump Administration, and the Proud Boys.

Tarrio stated that Roger Stone was unequivocally not one of the individuals that the Biden Department of Justice attempted to use in their attempts to connect the Proud Boys and Oathkeepers to the former President. Tarrio can be quoted as saying, “Unequivocally it was NOT Roger Stone,” said Tarrio. “I know that is everybody’s first thought because I take pictures with Mr. Roger Stone and all that, but unequivocally it was not him. It was 100 percent not Roger Stone.”

Members of the mainstream media, most notably Ari Melber on MSNBC, have assured us that Roger Stone was serving as a contact point between Trump and the Proud Boys and Oathkeepers on January 6th. Melber has even resorted to airing selectively edited clips that have been falsified with AI technology in order to frame Stone as encouraging violence on January 6th, 2021.

Of course, Stone never encouraged violence. In fact, in a January 5th, 2021 speech Stone delivered outside of the Supreme Court, he encouraged Trump supporters to not be baited into violence. Stone can be quoted as saying during his Supreme Court speech one day prior to January 6th, “Tomorrow, when the left tries to bait you, let’s be very clear. We renounce violence. They are the violent ones!”

Melber and MSNBC have repeatedly attempted to claim that Roger Stone was involved in Rudy Giuliani’s ‘War Room’ at the Willard Hotel in Washington D.C. on January 6th. This claim has been debunked by the Washington Post, who in 2022 reported that Stone had nothing to do with the Giuliani-led team present at the Willard Hotel. That report from the Washington Post can be quoted as saying, “Stone was not part of the Giuliani team at the Willard and did not participate in the team’s effort [to delay the certification of the Electoral College in the U.S. Senate], according to the three people with knowledge of the matter.”reported the Washington Post

Melber has also alluded to the idea that Stone may be indicted in Georgia. Despite these false allegations from MSNBC, Reuters has confirmed that Roger Stone was not among those indicted in Fulton County with former President Trump. Though Melber and MSNBC have tried, in every way, to get Roger Stone indicted in Georgia, none of the claims made by their network as it pertains to Roger Stone present a modicum of factual evidence.

Keep in mind, dozens of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have now been sentenced to lengthy prison sentences for the events of January 6th. Every single one of those cases included mountains of evidence. Texts, emails, phone calls and chat rooms. None of the evidence reviewed during any of these investigations implicates Roger Stone in any way. Despite this truth, the media continues to push for Stone’s indictment based on a completely false narrative. In fact OathKeeper Joshua James whp pled guilty to Seditious Conspiracy charges testified under oath in the admistrative trial of New York City Police Officer Salvatore Greco that Stone was unaware and uninvolved in the Oath Keepers activities on January 6th.

Roger Stone was provably innocent before Enrique Tarrio’s statement, but Tarrio’s statement is the final nail in the coffin. Roger Stone did nothing wrong, and the shameless mainstream media attacks pointed towards him are nothing other an effort to silence an effective political force against the Democrat-Media complex.