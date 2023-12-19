PHOENIX, AZ – Veteran conservative political strategist and longtime Donald Trump advisor, Roger Stone, hit the stage at Turning Point’s annual event, AmericaFest, this past Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona.

Trump attorney Alina Habba, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy were among the lineup of political heavy hitters who addressed over 10,000 attendees in the popular event which was hosted at the Phoenix Convention Center—one of the largest convention centers in the U.S.

First to speak after Donald Trump Jr.’s opening of the event, Roger Stone began his remarks by thanking Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point, “for putting together the single-most important meeting in conservative movement history.”

In a fiery speech distinguished by standing ovations, the hard-boiled political operative and New York Times Best Selling Author touched on relevant historical and political analogies, the national political landscape, Donald Trump’s path to the White House in 2024, a cautionary message about establishment Republicans, and turning his life back over to Jesus Christ.

"I had the privilege of working on two campaigns for Richard Nixon, three campaigns for Ronald Reagan, worked for one of the greatest Americans of the 20th century, Sen. Bob Dole; but I'm here to tell you that I traveled 2,339 miles to tell you that Donald J. Trump is the greatest President of my lifetime." Roger Stone at Turning Point's AmericaFest 2023

"There are rare times in American history when the future of the country, when the future of our democratic republic, lies on one man. It was true of George Washington, it was true of Abraham Lincoln—and today, it is true of Donald Trump!" Roger Stone at Turning Point's AmericaFest 2023

Roger Stone Delivers Historic Speech at Turning Point’s AmericaFest (VIDEO)

Stone then took aim at the now-debunked and discredited Trump-Russia probe, stating that “Donald Trump was subjected to the greatest single dirty trick in American political history. Barack Obama and Joe Biden used the full authority of the US Government based on what they knew was completely fabricated evidence in the Russian collusion hoax, to try to illicitly and illegally remove a dully elected President, to spy on him, to destroy his presidency—and, to this day, no person has been punished for that treasonous crime.”

Amid the growing drumbeat in the mainstream media that a second Donald Trump presidency would become a dictatorship, Stone shared the following perspective with the audience:

“The people who are seeking to lock up and prosecute the leading candidate for the Republican nomination – their political opponent – Donald Trump, the people who have violated the law to use the 702 database to spy on over five million Americans to issue warrantless surveillance against 278,000 Americans, the people who seek to use the intelligence agencies to pressure social media companies to censor and cancel anyone who disagrees with them politically, the people who claim that parents who go to school board meetings because they are concerned with the curriculum being taught to their children are domestic terrorists—those people say Donald Trump would be a threat to democracy! No folks, the guy who is a threat to democracy is Joe Biden.”

“I’ve known Donald Trump for 45-years, he is the most confident person I have ever known. He’s buoyant, he’s resilient, he’s determined, he’s resolute—and with the help of every single person in this room, we are going to win the next election and we are going to win America back,” Stone concluded with his trademark ‘V-for-Victory’ gesture—to which the crowd erupted into cheer.