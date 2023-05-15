Roger Stone Gives Powerful Speech in Miami: ‘We Are Not Traitors, But Joe Biden And His Family Are!’ (Video)

Roger Stone is an American political icon and 44-year friend of President Donald J. Trump. He has worked to guide three separate Presidents, Nixon, Reagan, and Trump, to the White House.

This weekend Stone spoke at the ‘Reawaken America Tour’ at Trump Doral in Miami. Stone spoke to the political struggle that America currently faces.

This is not a struggle between Republicans and Democrats. This is not a struggle between Liberals and Conservatives. This is nothing less than an epic struggle between dark and light. Between good and evil. Between the Godly and Godless. We dare not lose this struggle, lest America step off into a thousand years of darkness. Roger Stone at Reawaken America Tour

While the mainstream media chooses to portray Stone in the worst of ways, often attacking him and cheering on the political persecution that he has endured as a result of his political effectiveness, Stone has embraced Jesus Christ.

Central to his speech at ‘Reawaken America’ this weekend was his faith in Christ. At the beginning of his speech Stone can be quoted as saying, “Ladies and Gentlemen, I stand before you today as living proof that Jesus Christ can do anything.”

He added, “If the Lord can save a hard-boiled, hard-bitten political operative like me, then he can surely save this Nation“.

Stone spoke of the ‘Russian Collusion Hoax’ in which Democrats and intelligence agencies conspired to incorrectly accuse Stone of being in contact with Russian intelligence.

See a video of Roger Stone’s full speech from Saturday below…

Stone directly addressed attacks from MSNBC and Media Matters against Eric Trump for attending the ‘Reawaken America Tour’. He can be quoted as saying, “Let’s be very clear… No, we are not white supremacists. No, we are not bigots. No, we are not antisemites. No, we are not traitors, but JOE BIDEN AND HIS FAMILY ARE!“

Thank God for people like Roger Stone who are unafraid to speak the Truth, no matter the level of persecution that they continue to face.