Roger Stone Interviews Rare Editor-In-Chief Troy Smith On Deep State Attacks Against Donald Trump (Video)

I had the honor of joining political icon Roger Stone on his LindellTV program ‘The StoneZONE’ this afternoon. During my interview, Roger Stone and I discussed the relentless deep state attacks against former President Donald Trump.

We discussed the recent GOP Primary debate, and the pathetic nature of a majority of the candidates on the stage. I conclude that President Trump was the winner of the first GOP Primary debate because of his record setting interview with Tucker Carlson that crushed the debate in the ratings.

We also discussed the recent mugshot taken of former President Donald Trump in Fulton County, Georgia. If the establishment political class thought that this mugshot would hurt Trump, they are dead wrong. These attacks are only endearing President Trump to the American people. See a clip of that moment from the interview below…

I also had a chance to discuss the deep state attacks against Donald Trump, and how they are only strengthening Trump’s numbers. See a clip of that moment from my interview with Roger Stone below….

It was truly an honor to join Roger Stone in the StoneZONE, and I encourage all of our readers to subscribe to his Rumble channel, and give our video a thumbs up!

