Roger Stone Says Trump Will Be Charged By Fulton County Prosecutors In Georgia (Audio)

Political icon Roger Stone appeared on the John B Wells Show tonight in order to discuss an array of relevant political topics. Stone started by discussing Communist China’s infiltration of America.

“Our law enforcement agencies, particularly the three-letter agencies, they’re too busy trying to prosecute and shut down those pointing out the Communist infiltration of our government. The Red Chinese are buying up ports, airports, toll plazas, bridges, tunnels, highways, prime ranch land, and farmland. They’re particularly keen on buying real estate that is contiguous to various national security sites across the Country, meanwhile our President, Joe Biden, has taken in multi-million dollar bribes from the Chinese, the Ukrainians, the Russians, the Romanians, and a number of U.S. globalist corporations.” Stone said.

Stone then discussed the White House cocaine scandal, stating, “Where are the security cameras? We are talking about one of the most closely monitored, high-security locations in the federal government. Every square inch of the White House is under a security camera. We know because Donald Trump was there. Did they just turn the security cameras off, like they did when they ‘offed’ Jeffery Epstein? This is mind-boggling!”

Stone then predicted that former President Donald Trump will be charged with witness tampering by Fulton County prosecutors in Georgia. Stone explains, “They base this, totally, on a recorded phone call that has six lawyers on the line, and this idea that Trump told the Secretary of State, ‘go find 11,870 votes’, I have listened to the entire recording, I’ve also read the transcript, it’s very long and tedious, but what he actually says is, ‘you have already inadvertently counted 11,870 illegal votes.’ 5,500 of them were convicted felons, another 1,100 were people who were no longer alive, and so on. He breaks it down, and ‘when you throw those out, I would win,’ that’s what he’s saying. There’s nothing illegal there, there’s nothing improper there!”

