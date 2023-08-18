Roger Stone Smeared In MSNBC Segment

MSNBC host Ari Melber recently aired a segment on his program ‘The Beat with Ari’ in which he attacked Trump advisor and longtime friend Roger Stone. Melber aired an unused clip from the Roger Stone documentary film entitled ‘A Storm Foretold’ a film, which has not been released in the United States , a release, potentially mired in legal problems as the documentary filmmaker’s lack signed releases from a number of those surreptitiously filmed for the documentary. Stone has also accused the filmmakers of selective editing, and the use of AI to falsify a number of scenes in the film.

The clip aired by Melber shows Stone dictating a message to an associate who is typing the statement on his computer. Stone can be quoted as saying, “Although state officials in all 50 states must ultimately certify the results of the voting in their state, the final decision as to who the state legislatures authorize be sent to the electoral college is a decision made solely by the legislator. Any legislative body may decide on the overwhelming evidence of fraud to send the electors to the electoral college who accurately reflect the President’s victory in their state, which was illegally denied him through fraud. We must be prepared to lobby our Republican legislators by personal contact and by demonstrating the overwhelming will of the people in each state, that this may need to happen.” See the full segment on Roger Stone aired by MSNBC on Wednesday below..

Stone has asserted that all of his comments in the brief film clip are legally, and technically correct. Nowhere does he make references to the certification of “fake” electors.

That clip of Stone, though not included in ‘A Storm Foretold‘, was recorded on November 5th, 2020.

Within his segment based on this clip, MSNBC host Ari Melber attempts to claim that Roger Stone was ‘plotting‘ before the election had been decide to challenge the results. Melber calls the clip ‘ incriminating’, even suggesting that Stone should be prosecuted in the Georgia indictment for making these statements. Melber also seemed to suggest that this clip should be used against former President Trump in his Fulton County indictment.

Stone responded to these accusations and attacks on his Twitter feed, saying, “Sorry but I believe state legislatures have the authority 2 certify duly elected electors 2 the Electoral College in a fully public process based on the election of Jefferson in 1800 & the ultimate seating of JFK’s electors in Hawaii in ’60, No I never ” plotted” the seating of “fake” electors. MSNBC Fake News Hype.” See that tweet below….

Sorry but I believe state legislatures have the authority 2 certify duly elected electors 2 the Electoral College in a fully public process based on the election of Jefferson in 1800 & the ultimate seating of JFK's electors in Hawaii in '60, No I never " plotted" the seating of… pic.twitter.com/oYokAMLTKh — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 17, 2023

What Melber conveniently ignores is that President Joe Biden had made public statements during his 2020 Presidential campaign promoting voter fraud. On October 24th, 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden stated, “Secondly, we’re in a situation where we have put together, and you guys did it for our administration — President Obama’s administration before this — we have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” See a clip of that moment below…

Here is why I anticipated Democrats engaging in fraud in the 2024 election — JOE BIDEN SAID IT OUT LOUD. pic.twitter.com/gBhUXmyor2 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 17, 2023

For anybody paying attention to American politics leading up to the 2020 Election, especially with the promotion of mail-in ballots and ‘COVID safety’ measures, problems were most certainly expected. It appears that Ari Melber and MSNBC are only interested in narrow-minded, revisionist accounts of history that permit them to attack and malign those who they disagree with.

Roger Stone maintains that he never plotted, or schemed to overturn the election results in 2020. In fact, Stone makes reference to several other instances of the electoral process taking place throughout U.S. History. Stone points to the 1960 Election most often.

In 1960, then-Senator John F. Kennedy challenged results in the state of Hawaii that declared Republican Richard Nixon the winner of the state’s Presidential election. After a court-ordered recount, it was discovered that JFK, not Richard Nixon, had won Hawaii. The electors were changed, and JFK went down as the winner of Hawaii in 1960.

Not only have election results been changed many time throughout history, but they have also been denied…. Especially by the Democrats!

Will MSNBC host Ari Melber air a segment on the following video, which is 24 minutes long, and depicts high-ranking Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton denying the 2016 Presidential Election results? See that video below…

Here are 24 STRAIGHT MINUTES of Democrats denying election resultspic.twitter.com/gDnNqfruWD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

Questioning is not a crime, and many times throughout U.S. history, it has been determined through lawful processes that election results are not always accurate. Election results have been overturned, and changed many times over the last 247 years of our existence as a Nation.

Roger Stone responded to attacks from MSNBC on his show ‘The Stone Zone‘ yesterday. Stone can be quoted as saying, “Let me be very clear. I have no involvement whatsoever to win a delay in the certification of the electoral college in Washington D.C. on January 6th. Speculaltion that I was in some ‘war room’ at the Willard Hotel is categorically false. Three different sources have confirmed to the Washington Post that I was not involved in that effort, and certainly not in any ‘war room’, I was also not involved in the efforts in Georgia. No, I am not an un-indicted co-conspirator.”

See Stone’s full show addressing the attacks from MSNBC below…

Roger Stone Fires Back at the Fake News MSNBC Smears LIVE on The StoneZONE https://t.co/9v9IgnVZZP — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 17, 2023

From my perspective, it surely looks as if MSNBC and Ari Melber are angry that Roger Stone was not indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, and that they are now engaged in a futile attempt to falsely incriminate Stone for exercising his right to free speech.

It is no secret that Stone has been one of the most influential and successful political strategists in recent history. For that, the media will be always constant in their attempts to attack this man.

Roger Stone did nothing wrong!