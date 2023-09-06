Roger Stone Talks Trump 2024, Biden Family Corruption With Lou Dobbs

Political icon Roger Stone recently sat down for an interview with former Fox News host Lou Dobbs to discuss many topics, including former President Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential campaign.

Dobbs and Stone began by discussing the persecution of Donald Trump, and why it is important for those currently in power to prevent Trump from ever taking power again. Roger Stone can be quoted as saying about this horrid abuse of the justice system…

“It’s because Donald Trump is such an existential threat to the political system, to the status quo, to the two-party duopoly that works hand-in-glove together to keep things the way they are, and because he is incredibly independent, and incredibly strong-willed, and I think so deeply committed to policies that put America first, they are apoplectic about the idea that he might return to the White House. Roger Stone on Lou Dobbs

Stone continued…

They are particularly apoplectic about the fact that he might return now with a much better education about how the two-party duopoly works, and the epic corruption of our intelligence agencies, as well as virtually all three branches of government. It really is extraordinary, because what we are seeing here is not only an effort to weaponize the judicial system in which questioning the anomalies, and irregularities, and outright fraud in an election becomes a crime. In other words, it is a criminal activity to question the outcome of an election, and furthermore the criminalization of previously Constitutionally protected free speech and political activity. Roger Stone on Lou Dobbs

Stone asserted that political attacks against Donald Trump are not only serving the purpose of interfering in the 2024 Election, but also to cover and distract from the DOJ’s own ‘epic criminality.’

Roger Stone and Lou Dobbs have put together a tremendous political analysis of the 2024 Election within this podcast, and I encourage all of my readers to listen below…