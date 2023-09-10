Roger Stone To Interview Kari Lake, Lou Dobbs On Sunday Radio Show

Political icon Roger Stone will host another electric episode of the ‘Roger Stone Show’ live on WABC radio at 3pm EST today. The broadcast can be heard worldwide on the WABC website, or if you live in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut area, you can listen to the show at 770 on your AM radio dial.

Videos by Rare

Joining the powerhouse conservative radio program today is former Republican nominee for Governor of Arizona, Kari Lake. It is rumored that Lake may be running for U.S. Senate in Arizona in 2024. During a recent interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Lake stated that she is seriously considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2024.

Lake will join Roger Stone today in order to discuss the invasion currently taking place at the Southern Border in Arizona. Lake will also discuss her support for former President Donald Trump.

TODAY ON THE ROGER STONE SHOW:



Republican Superstar @KariLake joins me to discuss the Illegal Migrant Invasion of America & why she Supports President @realDonaldTrump!



LISTEN LIVE 3-5PM EST: 770 on the AM Dial in NY-NJ-CT Area, or on https://t.co/sqJhrxIASd pic.twitter.com/ANSuNq5hMQ — The Roger Stone Show on 77 WABC Radio (@RogerStoneShow) September 10, 2023

Also joining Roger Stone in this broadcast is Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec. Stone and Posobiec will discuss the war in Ukraine, along with former President Trump’s growing lead in the Republican primary polls.

TODAY ON THE ROGER STONE SHOW:@HumanEvents Senior Editor @JackPosobiec

joins me to discuss the Resurgence of President @realDonaldTrump, the War in Ukraine, and MORE!



LISTEN LIVE 3-5PM EST: 770 on the AM Dial in NY-NJ-CT Area, or on https://t.co/sqJhrxIASd pic.twitter.com/jOAzTAjJqt — The Roger Stone Show on 77 WABC Radio (@RogerStoneShow) September 10, 2023

Last but not least, joining Roger Stone on this action-packed broadcast is legendary former Fox News host Lou Dobbs. Before Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs was the first man to be cancelled by Fox for speaking the truth. Stone and Dobbs will discuss the 2024 Election.

TODAY ON THE ROGER STONE SHOW:



Veteran Broadcaster @LouDobbs joins @RogerJStoneJr

to talk about the 2024 Election and the Fight to Save America!



LISTEN LIVE 3-5PM EST: 770 on the AM Dial in NY-NJ-CT Area, or on https://t.co/sqJhrxJ8HL pic.twitter.com/q6uf2bXwHL — The Roger Stone Show on 77 WABC Radio (@RogerStoneShow) September 10, 2023

You surely won’t want to miss this one! Roger Stone continues to deliver a weekly program on WABC that rivals every other conservative talk show out there.

Tune in at 3pm EST!