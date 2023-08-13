Roger Stone To Interview Kimberly Guilfoyle, Discuss DOJ Attacks Against Trump

Political icon Roger Stone will host an episode of his weekly radio show on WABC today at 3 PM EST. Stone hosts this show from 3-5 PM on WABC each Sunday. You can listen on the WABC website, or if you are in the New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut area, you can listen at 770 on your AM dial.

Videos by Rare

Joining Roger Stone today on his radio show is Trump advisor and former San Francisco prosecuting attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle is also the fiancé of Donald Trump Jr.

The pair will reportedly discuss the current state of the Trump campaign. Guilfoyle recently revealed in an interview with Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington that Trump will not be participating in the Republican Presidential Primary debate hosted by Fox News on August 23rd. Guilfoyle cited Trump’s relationship with Fox News, and the network’s frequent coverage of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

It will surely be interesting to hear Stone and Guilfoyle discuss the Trump campaign.

Also joining Stone on this powerhouse broadcast today at 3 PM EST on WABC is the former Governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich. Blagojevich was elected Governor of Illinois in 2002, and 2006, before eventually being indicted by the Department of Justice.

Blagojevich has extensive experience in dealing with the Democrat stronghold of Chicago, and the high-ranking Democrat officials like President Barack Obama that have risen from the area.

Democrat strategist Hank Sheinkopf will also discuss Robert F. Kennedy’s chances in the 2024 Democrat Presidential Primary against President Joe Biden. Can Kennedy challenge Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination?

Sheinkopf has been a Democrat strategist for many years, and as the primaries near, it will be more than interesting to hear what Sheinkopf has to say about Kennedy’s campaign.

You will certainly not want to miss this broadcast! Be sure to tune in!