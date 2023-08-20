Roger Stone To Interview Legendary Country Music Star Lee Greenwood

Political icon Roger Stone has yet another star-studded lineup slated for his weekly WABC radio broadcast today. You can listen to that broadcast on the WABC website, or if you live in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut area, you can tune in to 770 on your AM radio dial at 3pm EST.

Stone is set to speak with country music legend Lee Greenwood, the man behind the patriotic anthem ‘God Bless the USA’. Greenwood performed at the Trump inauguration in 2016, and ‘God Bless The USA’ is almost always played at Trump rallies.

Country and Western Music Superstar @TheLeeGreenwood – whose song “God Bless the USA” has become a patriotic anthem – joins “The @RogerStoneShow” on @77WABCRadio, this SUNDAY, August 20th, LIVE 3-5 P.M. ET.



LISTEN LIVE: 770 on the AM Dial in the NY-NJ-CT Area, or on… pic.twitter.com/VmatBTlpU0 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 19, 2023

Garrett Ziegler, head of MarcoPoloUSA.org, will also be joining Roger Stone during his broadcast at 3pm EST. Ziegler and Stone will discuss Hunter Biden, and the Biden family corruption that continues to unravel in front of the entire world.

.@MarcoPolo501c3 Head, Garrett Ziegler, EXPOSES the Criminality of Hunter Biden and the #Biden Crime Family on “The @RogerStoneShow on @77WABCradio, this SUNDAY, August 20th, LIVE 3-5 P.M. ET.



LISTEN LIVE: 770 on the AM Dial in the NY-NJ-CT Area, or on https://t.co/53a3PGgGCw pic.twitter.com/lqNKt8u6Yi — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 19, 2023

Last, but certainly not least, Roger Stone will reveal the recipe to his world famous ‘Sunday Gravy’ during this week’s edition of his radio program. You will surely not want to miss this one!

This Sunday on @RogerStoneShow on @77WABCradio from 3-5 pm I reveal the recipe for my famous " Sunday Gravy" Listen LIVE at https://t.co/53a3PGgGCw pic.twitter.com/6f2s1wMse7 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 19, 2023

Roger Stone continues to put on one of the best political talk radio shows in America every single Sunday on WABC. Remember, you don’t have to be a New Yorker to listen! You can tune in to the WABC radio website!

Another action packed edition of the Roger Stone Show is LIVE today at 3pm!