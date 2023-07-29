Roger Stone To Talk Impeachment Of FBI Director Wray, AG Merrick Garland With Kash Patel

Political icon Roger Stone is set to interview former House Intelligence Committee Counsel Kash Patel on his weekly radio program today. You can listen on the WABC website, or if you live in the New Jersey, New York, Connecticut area you can tune into 770 on your AM dial at 3pm EST.

The dynamic duo of Stone and Patel are set to discuss the potential impeachment of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland. This discussion comes as the Department of Justice has announced new charges against former President Donald Trump in the documents case.

Stone is also set to interview Marco Polo USA founder Garrett Ziegler on this program. Marco Polo USA provides a detailed record of Hunter Biden’s laptop in both digital and physical copies that are available on their website. I picked up my hardcopy of the laptop report just last week, and I would highly recommend my audience help support Ziegler in his fight to expose the truth. He has done a great service to our Nation!

Ziegler will discuss the current Hunter Biden situation in detail on the Roger Stone Show today.

