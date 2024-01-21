Ron DeSantis Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Donald Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who placed second in the Iowa Caucuses last week, has announced his decision to drop out of the 2024 Presidential race today. In addition to the announcement that he is dropping from the race, DeSantis also endorsed former President Donald Trump.

Videos by Rare

DeSantis’ endorsement of Trump is surprising to say the least, especially considering that Trump and DeSantis have spent the entire Primary cycle attacking each other. Iowa narrowed the race to three candidates initially, with Vivek Ramaswamy dropping from the race on the night of the Caucus, and endorsing the former President.

Now, with DeSantis dropping out, the race is down to two. Nikki Haley, and Donald Trump. Trump currently leads Haley by double-digits in New Hampshire, Nevada, and Haley’s own home state of South Carolina.

See DeSantis’ endorsement of Trump, and announcement that he is suspending his Presidential campaign in the video clip below…

NOW – DeSantis endorses Donald Trump for president.pic.twitter.com/JrpJkrXSkn — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 21, 2024

It appears that DeSantis is attempting to save face after running perhaps the most embarrassing Presidential campaign of all time.