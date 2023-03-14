Russian SU-27 Fighter Forces Down U.S. MQ-9 Reaper Drone Over The Black Sea

The U.S. Air Force reported that a Russian SU-27 Fighter Jet struck and damaged an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the black sea this morning. The damage forced the Air Force to down the drone.

Air Force General James B. Hecker stated this morning…

At approximately 7:03 AM (CET), one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters. Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional, Air Force General James B. Hecker

CNN reports…

A Russian fighter jet forced down a US Air Force drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday after damaging the propeller of the American MQ-9 Reaper drone, according to a US official familiar with the incident. The Reaper drone and two SU-27 Flanker jets were operating over international waters over the Black Sea when one of the Russian jets intentionally flew in front of and dumped fuel in front of the unmanned drone, according to the official. One of the jets then damaged the propeller of the Reaper, which is mounted on the rear of the drone, the official said. The damage to the propeller forced the US to bring down the Reaper in international waters in the Black Sea. The US Air Force issued a statement accusing the Russian aircraft of acting in a “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/14/politics/russian-jet-us-drone-black-sea/index.html

Was this intentional? It seems as if it was an accident. Will our officials use this accident to further escalate the Ukrainian conflict?

Based on the Biden Administration’s actions to this point, it seems that escalation is all that they seek. This event may surely give them reason to do so.