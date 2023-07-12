Secret Service Refuses To Release Information On Cocaine Scandal, Denies FOIA Request

The United States Secret Service has denied a FOIA request from Bloomberg reporter Jason Leopold surrounding the discovery of cocaine on White House grounds during the weekend prior to the 4th of July.

Leopold reportedly filed the request on July 10th requesting specific records, including emails, intelligence bulletins, text messages, memos, letters, directives, threat assessments, after-action reports, photographs, suspicious activity reporting, and open-source intelligence/social media monitoring reports related to the incident.

The request was formally rejected on July 11th. Leopold uploaded the rejection letter sent to Bloomberg News on his Twitter feed. See that tweet below…

NEW: In response to my #FOIA request, Secret Service says it cannot release any records about the cocaine found in the White House because it would interfere enforcement proceedings.

As you can read in the letter, the Secret Service claims that the release of this information would interfere with enforcement proceedings. Is the Secret Service attempting a coverup?

Leopold can also be quoted as saying about the denial, “Nothing unusual with that response. I’m still going to appeal though because agencies cannot issue a blanket b7a denial without conducting a document by document search and segregating records that would not interfere with enforcement proceedings, if any exist.” He tweeted that out in a response to a follower. See that tweet below…

Absolutely. Nothing unusual with that response. I'm still going to appeal though because agencies cannot issue a blanket b7a denial without conducting a document by document search and segregating records that would not interfere with enforcement proceedings, if any exist

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 25: The White House is seen on June 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden returns to the White House today after spending the weekend at Camp David. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)