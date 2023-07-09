Senator Chuck Schumer Launches Attack On Logan Paul’s PRIME Energy Drink

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer launched attacks on Youtuber Logan Paul’s energy drink PRIME today, claiming that the drink contains too much caffeine.

“Who is the main target of PRIME? It’s kids under 18. Kids see it on their phones as they scroll, and then they actually have a need for it.” Schumer said. He added, “And the problem here is that the product has so much caffeine in it that it puts Red Bull to shame.”

Why is Schumer coming out against this extremely popular energy drink? Schumer has called for the FDA to investigate PRIME for its caffeine content. See a tweet from Schumer about PRIME below…

PRIME Energy Drink has so much caffeine that it could endanger kids’ health.



But it's being marketed to kids!



Parents and pediatricians are worried.



The FDA must investigate PRIME for its absurd caffeine content and its marketing targeting kids on social media. https://t.co/8f8Udp3dZu — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 9, 2023

Being that PRIME is heavily sought after by children who follow Logan Paul, it is odd that Chuck Schumer has a fascination with this particular drink.

Logan Paul and PRIME have not commented on the statement from Schumer at this point.

Holding a press conference to publicly disparage a company and its product is a pretty strange way for a politician to spend their Sunday. I guess Schumer truly has nothing better to do.

Maybe if Schumer was more focused on the failing economy, America would not be in such a dire economic situation.