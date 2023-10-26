Senator Grassley Reveals FBI Task Force Exists to Discredit 40 Informants on Biden Family

Remember when an email was found from then-FBI director James Comey saying that Hillary Clinton was going to be cleared for her illegal bathroom email server… before the investigation had even started? Remember when Comey said Clinton had been “grossly negligent” in her handling of classified information… and then changed it to “extremely careless,” because the term “gross negligence” indicated a violation of federal law? How about when the FBI let Clinton smash her hard drives with hammers? And remember a few months back when the cocaine found in the library next to the White House was destroyed by law enforcement? What about that “Trump-Russia dossier and collusion” scheme?

Yeah, we remember all that stuff. Justice isn’t blind, and its head is turned to the Right. As America’s KGB, the FBI lets the Democrats commit felonies while laying traps for ordinary Americans who dare oppose their political masters. Speaking of which, remember when ordinary Americans were jailed for years because the Capitol Police opened the doors and gave them a tour? How about that fake “fed-napping” abduction scheme of Michigan’s governor?

And on that note, Fox News reports the FBI has had 40 “confidential informants” feeding the law “enforcement” agency information about Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and James Biden (Joe’s brother) criminal dealings. These informants have been given this information to the FBI since Joe Biden was vice president under Barack Obama.

You might already be guessing correctly about what the FBI is using the informants’ information for… and you would be right. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) discovered that an FBI task force existed to discredit the informants’ tips. Information would routinely called “foreign disinformation.” Speaking of which, remember that time the FBI said Hunter Biden’s perverted laptop was “Russian disinformation”?

It’s also a good bet that the FBI is keeping tabs on the confidential informants because they may prove to be enemies of the Biden regime, and thus liabilities. We can expect these informants to be terrorized by the FBI soon enough. Speaking of which, remember that time last week when the FBI raided the house of an American who had been in the Capitol for 37 seconds on January 6, 2021, even though the guy had an appointment to speak to the FBI in a few days?