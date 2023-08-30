Senator Mitch McConnell Freezes Again (Video)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze once again today during an interview with a local Kentucky news outlet. The Senator became unable to speak, staring at the cameras. A woman comes to his side to assist him, asking McConnell is he heard the question, and repeating the question.

McConnell faintly responds, “yes,” as he continues his stare, seeming unable to elaborate. An apparent security guard then comes to McConnell’s assistance, having a quiet exchange with the Senator, before McConnell begins to speak again. See the clip of this horrifying moment below…

NOW – U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again.pic.twitter.com/1542hl1dLk — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 30, 2023

Between Feinstein, McConnell, and Biden, it has become evident that aging politicians are a major problem for America. How can these individuals be trusted to lead our Nation when they are so obviously struggling cognitively?

McConnell froze at a Congressional press conference just weeks ago. See a clip of that first freeze below…

NOW – Mitch McConnell froze and appeared unwell at presser.pic.twitter.com/OHvOaX77L9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2023

McConnell must retire!

