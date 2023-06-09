Solar Panels Failing The Northeast During Canadian Smog, Energy Production Down 56%

In 2021 when a freak-winter storm hit Texas, dumping feet on snow and ice onto a landscape that rarely sees winter weather, millions of Texans had their pipes freeze. For months, Americans struggled to buy home water heaters because most in Texas failed.

Demand skyrocketed. This phenomenon occurred because Texas adopted wind turbines as a large part of their energy supply. During the ice storms, the turbines froze. Suddenly, a large portion of Texas’ energy supply was unavailable. Water heaters froze.

Politicians, focused on pushing ‘green energy’ caused billions of dollars in damage for Texans. Now the same kind of event is occurring in New England.

As forest mismanagement has stoked another freak, artificial crisis in Canada and wildfires rage, solar panels are now having a similar impact as turbines did in Texas. Because of the limitation of sunlight due to the intense smog, solar panels in the Northeast are failing. They are producing less than 50% of their previous output.

Bloomberg reports that energy production from solar panels is down 56%. That report reads…

A shroud of smoke has sent solar power generation in parts of the eastern US plummeting by more than 50% as wildfires rage in Canada. Solar farms powering New England were producing 56% less energy at times of peak demand compared with the week before, according to the region’s grid operator. Electricity generated by solar across the territory serviced by PJM Interconnection LLC, which spans Illinois to North Carolina, was down about 25% from the previous week. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-06-08/smoke-sends-northeast-solar-power-plunging-by-50-as-wildfires-rage?leadSource=uverify%20wall#xj4y7vzkg

During a crisis, traditional energy is the only source that can truly be relied upon. Everything else fails. Not only does it fail, but it is ineffective and far too expensive.

“Green energy” stands to destroy the American economy. Foreign countries that hope to see America fall from success often lobby for green energy, such as China and Russia.

They full understand the ineffective and expensive nature of the product. Traditional energy is clean, cheap, and effective. Perhaps that is why “fossil fuels” are the number one target for the Democrat Party.