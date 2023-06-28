Speaker McCarthy On Biden Family Investigation: “There Is More To Come” (Video)

Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy appeared on Sean Hannity’s show tonight in order to discuss ongoing investigations into Joe Biden and his family.

“There is more to come”, McCarthy can be quoted as saying. The House Speaker appeared with Representative Jim Jordan. “60% of the country thinks there is a double standard at the Justice Department — they think that because there is!” He added.

Hannity also interviewed the House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer. See a clip from that interview below. Comer can be quoted as saying, “He is compromised…this family has taken too much money from too many of our adversaries around the world for Joe Biden not to have to repay them in the form of bad policy”

