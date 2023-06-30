Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

The Supreme Court has ruled against President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plans, ruling that federal law does not permit for the Biden Administration to forgive nearly $500 Billion in debt.

The decision was 6-3. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the following on the decision….

We hold today that the act allows the secretary to ‘waive or modify’ existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs under the Education Act, not to rewrite that statute from the ground up Today, we have concluded that an instrumentality created by Missouri, governed by Missouri, and answerable to Missouri is indeed part of Missouri; that the words ‘waive or modify’ do not mean ‘completely rewrite’; and that our precedent — old and new—requires that Congress speak clearly before a Department Secretary can unilaterally alter large sections of the American economy, Chief Justice John Roberts

CBS News reports on this decision….

The decision from the high court is a major defeat for Mr. Biden as he pursues reelection. He pledged during his 2020 campaign that his administration would forgive at least $10,000 of federal student loan debt. Mr. Biden moved to fulfill that promise last August, when he announced his plan to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt for eligible borrowers earning less than $125,000 annually. Qualifying Pell Grant recipients, who are students with the greatest financial need, would have had up to an additional $10,000 in relief. Roughly 40 million Americans were eligible for the relief announced by the president last August, 20 million of whom would have had their loan balances erased altogether, according to White House estimates. More than 26.2 million people applied for the program, and over 16 million of those applications were approved before the Department of Education was forced to stop accepting applications due to the legal challenges. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/student-loans-supreme-court-forgiveness-decision-ruling/

