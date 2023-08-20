Tearful Maui Resident Cries For Help: “Where Is The President?” (Video)

Maui resident Ella Sable Tacderan appeared on CNN recently to discuss the current situation in Hawaii, as wildfires in Maui have resulted in at least 114 confirmed deaths. Authorities estimate that up to 1,000 residents could be unaccounted for.

As this disaster unfolded one week ago, President Joe Biden sat on the beach in Rehoboth, Delaware. As Ella Sable Tacderan and other Maui residents currently cry for help, President Joe Biden is on yet another week long vacation in Lake Tahoe.

“Right now, the Maui community is helping the Maui community, and it’s really affecting me because where is the President? He decides to come here this week to come here next week. I mean like, aren’t we Americans too? We’re part of the United States. Why are getting put in the back pocket? Why are we being ignored,” Tacderan said.

"Where's the president?" asks one survivor of the Maui wildfires.



"Aren't we Americans, too? We're part of the United States, but why are we getting put in the back pocket? Why are we being ignored?" pic.twitter.com/QV2lOGhiCq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2023

Remember, when first asked about these wildfires on the beach in Delaware, Biden had no comment. Then, on Monday, while returning to the White House, Biden smirked and laughed at reporters who shouted questions about the devastating wildfires.

"Any comment on the rising death toll in Maui?"



BIDEN: "No. No comment." pic.twitter.com/oORpRuLUpz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2023

It appears that America has no leader.